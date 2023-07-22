In Photos: India This Week

Olympic gymnast Dipa Karmakar during a practice session ahead of the selection trials for Asian Games squad, at Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala on Friday, 21 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday, 14 July. India was the guest of honor at this year‘s Bastille Day parade, with PM Modi watching alongside French President. About 240 Indian troops led the march down the Champs-Elysees before thousands of French forces, and French-made Indian warplanes joined the aerial display.
Members of various organisations holding a placard take part in a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Bengaluru on Friday, 21 July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media for the first time on violence Manipur on Thursday, 20 July, a day after a video of two Kuki-Zo women being paraded naked by a mob went viral. He said, "My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. The ones committing these sins, who are they, etc are where they are, but the nation is hanging its head in shame because of them."
A child sits near books kept for drying at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river in New Delhi on Wednesday, 19 July.
Police personnel check a suspicious bag that was found lying on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, outside an Army camp, in Samba district on Wednesday, 19 July.
Family members of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy mourn as his mortal remains are being taken to Kerala from Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July.
Search and rescue operation underway after a landslide at Irshalwadi village, in Raigad district on Thursday, 20 July.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and others during opposition parties meet in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July.
Police personnel carry mortal remains of a victim at a wreath laying ceremony after an accident of electrocution at the site of a Namami Gange project in Chamoli on Wednesday, 19 July.
From Manipur violence to the monsoon session of Parliament, here's a glimpse of India this week.
