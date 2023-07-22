In Photos: India This Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media for the first time on violence Manipur on Thursday, 20 July, a day after a video of two Kuki-Zo women being paraded naked by a mob went viral. He said, "My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. The ones committing these sins, who are they, etc are where they are, but the nation is hanging its head in shame because of them."