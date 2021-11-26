In Photos: India This Week

Tourists outside the Taj Mahal Palace hotel , one of the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that had claimed 166 lives, on the eve of 13th anniversary of the gruesome incident, in Mumbai, Thursday, 25 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Union Cabinet approving the repeal of the three farm laws to Tripura civic body elections, here is a glimpse of India this week.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Vir Chakra to Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Varthaman Abhinandan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel evacuate the residents of Kendriya Vihar from a flooded area due to overnight rain and a breach of adjacent Yelhanaka lake wall, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition on Noida International Airport, in Jewar, Thursday, 25 November.
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana gather at Singhu border to mark the one year anniversary of farmers' agitation, in New Delhi, Friday, 26 November.
People cross a road amid heavy smog, in Gurugram, Sunday, 21 November.
Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi.
Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 23 November.
Indian Naval officers during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vela Submarine at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
TMC MPs stage a sit-in protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura, in New Delhi, Monday, 22 November.
People wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections, in Agartala, Thursday, 25 November.
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar, Monday, 22 November.
