In Photos: India This Week

A young woman takes a selfie near graffiti of Lord Ram at Purana Qila in New Delhi on Thursday, 18 January.
(Photo: PTI)
From preparations for the Ram Mandir inauguration to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A laser show at the Ram Pauri Saryu Ghat on Thursday, 18 January, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
People gather during a rescue and search operation after a boat overturned in a lake in Gujarat's Vadodara killing at least 14 people, including 12 school students, on Thursday, 18 January.
People participate in a Jallikattu event at Periya Suriyur in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Tuesday, 16 January.
Women on a sit-in protest in Imphal on Thursday, 18 January, against rising violence in Manipur.
BSF women rehearsing ahead of the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday, 18 January.
The Indian cricket team pose with a trophy at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, 17 January, after beating Afghanistan 3-0 in the three-match series.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with locals during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland on Wednesday, 17 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur district, Kerala, on Wednesday, 17 January.
A cow jumps across a fire during an annual ritual on Makar Sankranti in Bengaluru on Monday, 15 January.
