In Photos: India This Week

Kuki tribals holding a placard take part in a rally during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Churachandpur in Manipur on Tuesday, 30 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting violence-hit Manipur to Chennai Super Kings clinching the IPL title for the fifth time, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister DK Shivakumar during a meeting with officials at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, in Bengaluru on Monday, 29 May.
ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday, 29 May.
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 30 May. Chennai defeated Gujarat by 5 wickets in the final match.
Commuters try to cross the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rains in Gurugram on Wednesday, 31 May.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off Vande Bharat Express train at Guwahati railway station in Guwahati on Monday, 29 May.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with party leaders Kamal Nath and JP Agarwal, interacts with media after a meeting with the leaders from Madhya Pradesh in New Delhi on Monday, 29 May.
Protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat sit at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar on Tuesday, 30 May. The wrestlers reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in Ganga river as a mark of protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chairs a meeting with a delegation of leaders from various political parties in Imphal on Tuesday, 30 May.
Devotees during Sewa at the Golden Temple amid rainfall in Amritsar on Wednesday, 31 May.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a rally in support of protesting wrestlers in Kolkata on Wednesday, 31 May.
Volunteers perform during the concluding function of the third year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Reshimbag in Nagpur on Thursday, 1 June.
