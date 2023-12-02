In Photos: India This Week

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greets a rescued worker coming out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, 28 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From the successful rescue operation in Uttarkashi to polling day in Telangana, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday, 30 November.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greets a rescued worker coming out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, 28 November.
Children with congenital disabilities, believed to be caused by the exposure of their parents to gas leakage during the Union Carbide gas leak disaster in 1984, along with their relatives and supporters take part in a candle light vigil to pay homage to the victims of the tragedy in Bhopal on Thursday, 30 November.
Police personnel detain aspirants of teacher recruitment during their protest in Lucknow on Wednesday, 29 November.
Congress leaders and siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take a selfie during a roadshow ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 28 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Monday, 27 November.
Devotees light diyas at the Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti in Amritsar on Monday, 27 November.
Locals wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Chennai on Thursday, 30 November.
Devotees during Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on Monday, 27 November.
Bereaved classmates of four students who died after a stampede during the annual festival of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) near Kochi on Sunday, 26 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)