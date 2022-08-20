In Photos: India This Week

Students of Anjuman Islam College wearing tricoloured hijab take a selfie during a cultural programme organised on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
From nationwide celebrations on the 75th Independence Day to the colourful festivities of Janmashtami celebrating the birth of Hindu God Krishna, here's a glimpse of India this week.
People carry a 111-metre long tricolor during a Tiranga Yatra, organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Jaipur, Sunday, 14 August 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds as NCC cadets from Punjab perform during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, 15 August 2022.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets the bereaved family of nine-year-old Dalit boy who died allegedly after he was assaulted by a teacher in his school, in Jalore district of Rajasthan, Wednesday, 17 August 2022.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a route march amid communal tension following a dispute between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, 16 August 2022.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad during a meeting in Patna, Wednesday, 17 August 2022.
Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, being produced at a court in connection with the teachers recruitment scam case, in Kolkata, Thursday, 18 August 2022.
Police personnel stand guard at Sagar Vihar Water Front, after a suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, 18 August 2022.
A muslim woman holds a child dressed as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Ajmer, Thursday, 18 August 2022.
Devotees arrive to pay obesiance to Lord Bankey Bihari on the occasion of Janmashtami, at the Shri Bankey Bihari temple, in Vrindavan, Friday, 19 August 2022.
A govinda, atop a human pyramid, wears a PPE kit to attend a Dahi Handi festival on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, 119 August 2022.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, 19 August 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with athlete Dutee Chand during the felicitation ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, 13 August 2022.
People from Parsi community greet each other celebrating Navroz, the Parsi New Year, at Shirinbai and Khurshedji Hormusji Doongaji Daremeher in Navi Mumbai, Tuesday, 16 August 2022.
Industrialist Ratan Tata during the launch of Good fellows, India's first companionship startup for senior citizens, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 16 August 2022.
Students of Anjuman Islam College wearing tricoloured hijab take a selfie during a cultural programme organised on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Mumbai, Monday, 15 August 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)