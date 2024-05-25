In Photos: India This Week

Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day in Agra on Tuesday, 21 May, 2024.
(Photo Credit: PTI)
Labourers carry election materials at a distribution centre on the eve of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at the Belur area of Howrah district on Sunday, 19 May, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha elections in Jamshedpur on Sunday, 19 May, 2024.
Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his half-century with Rilee Rossouw during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, on Sunday, 19 May.
A man walks through a waterlogged street following heavy downpur at Nagercoil area in Kanyakumari district on Monday, 20 May, 2023.
Students celebrate after announcing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results at Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai on Tuesday, 21 May, 2024.
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal beat traditional drums during a public meeting in favour of INDIA Alliance candidate Samir Mohanti (JMM) for Lok Sabha polls, in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, 21 May, 2024.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets party leaders and supporters while paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
A policeman covers his face for protection from the scorching heat on a hot summer day in Amritsar on Wednesday,22 May 22.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a public meeting in favour of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha elections, in Godda, Jharkhand on Wednesday, 22 May, 2024.
A police personnel tries to douse a fire during a protest led by BJP OBC Morcha President Sunil Yadav against the West Bengal government at Bangal Bhawan, New Delhi, on Thursday, 23 May 2024.
