In Photos: India This Week

An Indian fan arrives to watch the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From election fever gripping several states to Diwali celebrations across the country, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Rescue and relief operations underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, 15 November.
Passengers wait for trains to their hometowns ahead of the Chhath Puja festival at New Delhi railway station on Monday, 13 November.
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel places candles along the India-Bangladesh border fence to celebrate Diwali at Dangi near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district on Sunday night, 12 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Indore on Tuesday, 14 November.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election in Rajasthan's Nohar on Thursday, 15 November.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Jabalpur on Friday, 17 November.
The suspension Railway Bridge in Pamban that opened for fishing boats in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram on Thursday, 16 November.
An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday, 15 November.
India's Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 November.
