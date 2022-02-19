In Photos: India This Week

Thane: A woman holds a placard during a protest in support of female Muslim students of Karnataka over 'hijab' issue, in Thane, Sunday, 13 February.
PTI
From the launch of ISRO's PSLV C5-2 to political rallies in Punjab and UP, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV C5-2 carrying orbit earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two other small satellites before launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, 14 February
Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, during an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, 16 February
Etawah: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign, for UP Assembly elections, in Etawah, Tuesday, 15 Februray
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with his family shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in Dehradun, on Monday, 14 February
Moradabad: Farmers pose in a mustard fields as they show their inked fingers after casting their vote, during the second phase of UP Assembly polls, in Moradabad, on Monday, 14 February
Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Special CBI Court to hear the verdict on the multi-crore Fodder Scam case, on Tuesday, 15 February
Sitapur: People gather near the mangled remains of a vehicle after it met with a road accident, at Mahmudabad in Sitapur district, Monday, 14 February. Four people died in the accident.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, 16 February
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate after the party's win in Municipal elections at Salt Lake, in Kolkata on Monday, 14 February
Mumbai: Police stand guard at Gardan Hall building during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim on Tuesday, 15 February
Varanasi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi serves food to the people, during langar on the occasion of 'Ravidas Jayanti' at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Mandir, in Varanasi, on Wednesday, 16 February
Birbhum: A couple near the banks of the Kopai river, on the eve of Valentines' Day, in Birbhum district, on Sunday, 13 February
