In Photos: India This Week

Students of Anjuman-E-Islam School and College take a selfie on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in Mumbai on Tuesday, 15 August.
(Photo: PTI)
From the celebration of India's 77th Independence Day to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Helicopters shower flower petals during the 77th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Officials look at the newly launched Vindhyagiri, the third stealth frigate for the Indian Navy built by Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata on Thursday, 17 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NCC cadets after his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers personnel during the beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday, 15 August.
Police personnel evacuate residents from a flooded area after rise in the water level of Ganga river due to monsoon rains in Haridwar on Monday, 14 August.
A landslide-affected area where several buildings were damaged after heavy rains at Krishan Nagar ward in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday, 16 August.
Security personnel deployed during a demonstration by members of the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association (OSSTA) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, 16 August.
Union MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the inauguration the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit 2023 in Bengaluru on Thursday, 17 August.
An illustration showing ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 after its landing module (LM) successfully separated from the propulsion module (PM). The landing Module is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for Friday, on 18 August, around 1600 Hrs, IST.
Members of Bihar Pradeshik Agarwal Mahila Sammelan during celebrations of the upcoming Janmashtami festival in Patna on Thursday, 17 August.
