In Photos: India This Week

A monkey eats an ice cream snatched from a tourist on a hot summer day in Jammu on Thursday, 16 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From the fourth phase of polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to a dust storm wreaking havoc in Mumbai, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections at Maharajganj in Raebareli on Monday, 13 May.
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kanpur on Monday, 13 May. Polling is underway in Uttar Pradesh's 13 seats in fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 14 May.
Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna after he was released from jail, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 14 May. Revanna was granted bail by a Special Court in connection with a kidnapping case on Monday.
Fire Brigade personnel seen cooling the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 May. At least 14 people were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall billboard fell on a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.
Commuters and shopkeepers on a flooded road amidst rains near Charminar in Hyderabad on Thursday, 16 May.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Berhampore constituency Yusuf Pathan visits a polling booth during voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections at Beldanga in Murshidabad district on Monday, 13 May.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi on Friday, 17 May.
Students celebrate after the announcement of class 12th board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in New Delhi on Monday, 13 May.
