In Photos: India This Week

Helicopters of the Indian Air Forces aerobatic team Sarang perform during the third day of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 15 February.
(Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)
From Aero India Show 2023 to raid on BBC India offices, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat during the inauguration of the year-long celebrations to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, in New Delhi, Sunday, 12 February.
Muslims shower flower petals on volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marching past the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, in Ajmer, Sunday, Sunday, 12 February.
A villager shows lithium stones in Reasi district, Sunday, 12 February, 2023. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has for the first time established 5.9 million tonnes of inferred resources of lithium in the Salal-Haimana area of Jammu & Kashmir.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav beats a traditional drum Mandar during a rally, in Ranchi, Sunday, 12 February.
Indian Air Forces Su-30 aircraft flies past during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Monday, 13 February.
Media personnel outside the BBC office amid a survey operation conducted by Income Tax Department officials as part of a tax evasion investigation, at KG Marg in New Delhi, Tuesday, 14 February.
West Tripura: Transgender voters show their identification cards at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Pratapgarh in West Tripura district, Thursday, 16 February.
New Delhi: Security personnel remove a pitch invader from the ground during the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, 17 February.
West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) qualified candidates for upper primary teachers participate in a protest rally demanding immediate recruitment, in Kolkata, Friday, 17 February.
