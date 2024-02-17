In Photos: India This Week

Farmers face tear gas near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Wednesday, 14 February, during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.
(Photo: PTI)
From the farmers' protest to Saraswati Puja celebrations, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Students show their documents before appearing for their class 10 board exam in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, 15 February.
School students perform Surya Namaskar on the occasion of Surya Saptami in Jaipur on Thursday, 15 February.
Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja playing a shot on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on Thursday, 15 February.
An idol of Goddess Saraswati being immersed in a water body a day after Saraswati Puja in West Bengal's Nadia on Thursday, 15 February.
A villager wearing a mask and traditional clothes during the Fagli festival in Kullu on Wednesday, 14 February.
Indian Air Force personnel during a rehearsal for Vayu Shakti 2024 at the Air Force firing range in Pokhran on Wednesday, 14 February.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivers a verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme on Thursday, 15 February.
Devotees play with gulaal to mark the Basant Panchami festival at Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday, 14 February.
Former Indian Navy personnel, who were jailed and handed death sentences in a case of suspected espionage in Qatar, arrive in New Delhi on Monday, 12 February, following their release.
