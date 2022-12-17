In Photos: India This Week

Sawai Madhopur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
From Raghuram Rajan joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra to the Kolkata International Film Festival, here is a glimpse of India week.
Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days, at PCC office, in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honours Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
New Delhi: Women take part in a protest against incidents of acid attacks and crime against women, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Shimla: People attend the oath taking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party legislators stage a protest over Saran hooch tragedy, during the Winter Session of the state Assembly, in Patna, Friday, Dec 16, 2022.
New Delhi: Homeless people, living under a flyover, warm themselves near a small fire, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Ahead of the G20 summit, homeless people will reportedly be shifted to government-run shelter homes.
Chattogram: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, balls as Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan watches during the first Test cricket match day four between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Jammu: Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) raise slogans during a protest against the Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Jammu, Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a meeting, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Bengaluru: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during a press conference at the Curtain Raiser Event of India Energy Week 2023, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in a meeting with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
