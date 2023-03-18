In Photos: India This Week

Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Guneet Monga pose with the award for best documentary short film for "The Elephant Whisperer" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
From Women's Day celebrations to RRR song Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar, here's a glimpse of India this week.
BRS MLC K Kavitha gestures as she arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, on Saturday, 11 March.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presents an award to a recipient during the International Women's Day Awards 2023, organised by the Delhi Womens Commission, in New Delhi, on Saturday, 11 March.
A monkey sits on the lap of a woman, in Bikaner, on Sunday, 12 March.
Women warm up before taking part in the Women's Day Saree Run 2023 organised to commemorate the Internation Womens Day, in Chandigarh, on Sunday, 12 March.
Sri Darbar Sahib is illuminated with colorful lights during Shri Jhanda Ji Mela at Darbar Sahib, in Dehradun, on Saturday, 11 March.
Upper Primary teachers shout slogans during a protest against State Government, in Kolkata, on Saturday,11 March.
Actor Zeenat Aman presents a creation by designer Shahin Mannan during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai, on Saturday, 11 March
Women bikers of the Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police and other organisations take part in a rally to commemorate International Womens Day, at Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi, on Sunday, 12 March.
Indias Prannoy H S in action against Taipeis Wang Tzu-wei, not pictured, during day one of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, England, on Tuesday 14 March.
Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accept the award for best original song for Naatu Naatu from film RRR at the Oscars 2023, in Los Angeles, USA, on Sunday, 12 March.
Bomman, a tribal man who has devoted his life to caring for orphaned baby elephants, near Palakodu in Dharmapuri district, on Monday, 13 March. Oscar 2023 winner documentary short film The Elephant Whisperer is based on the lives of Bomman and his wife Bellie.
