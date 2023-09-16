In Photos: India This Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 10 September.
(Photo: PTI)
From G20 Summit to Jawan's release, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during a press conference after the success of their movie Jawan, in Mumbai, on Friday, 15 September.
Mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak being taken for his last rites, in Panipat, on Friday, 15 September. Dhonchak was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.
Youngsters play cricket at a field in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, in Agra, on Friday, 15 September.
Health workers at a control room set up amid Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, in Kozhikode, on Thursday, 15 September.
Participant during oxen race competition, at Perumanna in Kozhikode, on Sunday, 10 September.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday, 12 September.
Women collect Kash flowers (Saccharum spontaneum), which marks the onset of autumn and the festive season in Bengal, in Nadia, on Tuesday, 12 September.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow, on Monday, 11 September.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy visits the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, on Sunday morning, 10 September.
