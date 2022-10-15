In Photos: India This Week

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture to pay tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Puri.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in Jamnagar.
A Congress worker peeps through a banner during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ballari.
Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra poses for a selfie with an army officer during the launch of a website for contribution to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund, at National War Memorial, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai getting his head shaved as per tradition a day after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's death.
Locals make a temporary bridge from sacks after the rise in water level of Ganga river following incessant rains, in UP's Unnao district.
An artist makes clay lamps ahead of Diwali festival in Prayagraj.
Candidates wait in queues before appearing for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) School Lecturer (School Education) exam 2022, at an examination centre in Bharatpur district.
Police attempt to stop members of the youth wing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a protest against J&K government over liquor administration, in Jammu.
Devotees during Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.
Window railing of an EMU coach of a train after rains at New Delhi railway station