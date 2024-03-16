In Photos: India This Week

From notification of CAA rules to K Kavitha's arrest, here's a glimpse of India this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
Muslim community people and activists of Social Democratic Party stage a protest against CAA after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Thane, on Thursday, 14 March.
Mumbai players celebrate with the championship trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Thursday, 14 March. Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs to clinch their record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title.
Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at the crash site after a Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during an operational training sortie, near Jaisalmer, on Tuesday, 12 March. Pilot of the aircraft ejected safely.
TMC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Mahua Moitra, Saayoni Ghosh and Yusuf Pathan during a rally, in Kolkata, on Sunday, 10 March.
Taj Mahal silhouetted against the rising sun, in Agra, on Wednesday, 13 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes elephant ride during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park, on Saturday morning, 9 March.
England's Zak Crawley plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel dives to stop the ball during the 3rd day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, on Saturday, 9 March.
BRS MLC K Kavitha after she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in Hyderabad, on Friday, 15 March.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Thane, on Friday, 15 March.
Workers dry coloured powder Gulal ahead of the Holi festival, in Gurugram, on Thursday, 14 March.