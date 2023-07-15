In Photos: India This Week

From floods in Delhi to Chandrayaan-3 missions launch, here's a glimpse of India this week.
(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)
From floods in Delhi to the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch, here's a glimpse of India this week.
NDRF personnel rescue livestock at Nigam Bodh Ghat as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 13 July. The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue residents from the flood-affected Old Usmanpur village, in New Delhi, on Thursday.
A private aircraft after it made an emergency landing due to a technical snag with its nose landing gear, at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, 11 July.
A monkey drinks water from a tap to quench his thirst on a hot summer afternoon, near Mahamaya temple on the outskirts of Jammu, on Wednesday, 12 July.
Police personnel and others near the wreckage of a car after a head-on collision with a bus on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, in Ghaziabad, on Tuesday, 11 July.
ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, on Friday, 14 July.
Children during monsoon rain at Kartavya Path near the India Gate, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 9 July.
Beas river in spate following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi, on Sunday, 9 July.
Members of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), during a week-long self-defence training camp, in Jammu, on Sunday, 9 July.
People react as high tides crash at Marine Drive during monsoon, in Mumbai, on Sunday, 9 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)