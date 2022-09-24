In Photos: India This Week

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing cheetahs in Kuno National Park to incessant rains in Delhi-NCR, here's a glimpse of India this week.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicks photographs after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park.
Amritsar: A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar, Friday, 23 September. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) wants brick kiln owners in the state to replace at least 20% coal with the paddy-straw pellets for fuel requirements in the kilns.
Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi.
Kolkata: A community Durga Puja pandal made of banana trees ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, in Kolkata, Sept. 24, Saturday, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI09_24_2022_000040B)
Bulldozers used to clear debris after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida, killing four.
In this file photo dated 31 July, 2015 comedian Raju Srivastava at Parliament house complex in Delhi. Srivastava died after 41 days in Delhi hospital on Wednesday, 21 September.
Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, 22 September.
Security personnel deployed outside the INOX multiplex cinema during its inauguration ceremony, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the valleys first multiplex theatre.
Government employees under the banner Maharashtra State Government Employees Association participate in a bike rally to protest over various demands including restoration of the old pension scheme, in Karad, Wednesday, 21 September.
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being stopped by police during a march from party office to UP Vidhan Bhavan, on the first day of Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow.
Agitators from the Kurmi community stage a protest to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, in West Medinipur district
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters and his team during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alappuzha, Tuesday, 20 September.
Students of Allahabad University undergo health check-up during their hunger strike to protest against the fee hike, in Prayagraj.
Police personnel try to disperse fans gathered to buy tickets for India vs Australia cricket match, following a stampede at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.