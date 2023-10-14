In Photos: India This Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parvati Kund, in Pithoragarh, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on Friday, 13 October.
Priests hold pictures in support of Israel during the Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday, 12 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh on Thursday, 12 October.
Rescue operations being conducted a day after six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district on Thursday, 12 October.
India's Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer exchange greetings with Afghanistan players after the former's victory in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, 11 October.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a gate while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Center to offer floral tribute to the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow on Wednesday, 11 October. The officials had reportedly denied permission to the party workers, citing the construction work at the centre.
An idol of Goddess Durga at Kumartuli ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Tuesday, 10 October.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel and others during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, in New Delhi on Monday, 9 October.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on Tuesday, 10 October.
Dasara elephants led by Abhimanyu being taken outside the Mysuru Palace for their daily Dasara rehearsals, in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday, 9 October.
