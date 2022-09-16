In Photos: India This Week

A police vehicle was set on fire by some miscreants near Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.
From violence in West Bengal to illegal structures being demolished in Bengaluru, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the site after a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom on 12 September. Eight people lost their lives in the blaze.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala on 11 September.
BJP supporters wearing masks of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, gather to board a Sealdah-bound train to participate in the party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat) on 13 September.
Shiv Sena workers (of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction) raise slogans against the Maharashtra government over the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to the neighbouring state of Gujarat, at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on 15 September.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin feeds students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam during the inauguration of 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme', in Madurai on 15 September.
A passenger, who was injured after a mini-bus fell into a gorge in Poonch district, being shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital after being airlifted for specialised treatment, in Jammu on 14 September. Eleven people lost their lives in the accident.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dinner at the residence of autorickshaw driver Vikram Dantani in Ahmedabad on 12 September. The BJP hit back at Kejriwal over the gesture.
The Indian Railways tweeted stunning images of the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.
Howrah: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse BJP supporters during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government, in Howrah district on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.
Amit Shah is greeted by representatives of eight tribal militant organisations based in Assam during a meeting organised to sign a tripartite agreement between the central government, state government, and the organisations on 15 September.
Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday, 16 September 2022.
A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulldozer demolishes an illegal structure built on stormwater drains in Munnekolala area, which was recently flooded due to heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.
Debris lies on the ground after the boundary wall of an army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains in Lucknow on Friday, 16 September 2022. At least nine people were killed.
Waterlogged Faizullahganj area following heavy monsoon rains in Lucknow on Friday, 16 September 2022.
