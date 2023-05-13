In Photos: India This Week

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy with his family members after casting vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, at a polling station, at Bidadi in Ramanagara district, on Wednesday, 10 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From Karnataka Elections 2023 to CBSE results, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Students celebrate their success after declaration of class 12th results of the CBSE board, at a school in Gurugram, on Friday, 12 May.
Police stop Delhi BJP members who were staging a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman, in New Delhi, on Friday, 12 May.
Health workers under the banner of Indian Medical Association stage a protest against the killing of a female surgeon Vandana Das, in Kochi, on Thursday,11 May. Das was stabbed to death by a violent patient at Kottarakkara taluk hospital
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrate the Supreme Courts verdict on the June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra, in Mumbai.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference after a meeting at Matoshree, in Mumbai, on Thursday, 11 May.
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa with his family members after casting votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Shikaripura, on Wednesday, 10 May.
Members of the National Security Guard (NSG) inspect the site a day after the second blast at the Heritage Street in Amritsar, on Tuesday, 9 May.
Rescue operation underway after a boat capsized near Thoovaltheeram beach, in Malappuram district, on Monday, 8 May. At least 22 people were killed in the incident, according to officials.
