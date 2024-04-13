In Photos: India This Week

Children greet each other at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi, Thursday, 11 April.
(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
From Lok Sabha election preparations to Eid-ul-Fitr, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside his residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Mumbai, on Thursday, 11 April.
Hawkers outside the Jama Masjid during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 11 April.
People dressed in traditional attire participate in a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 9 April.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli exchange greetings after the IPL 2024 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Thursday, 11. Mum April. Mumbai Indians won the match by 7 wickets.
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign rally in support of the INDIA alliance Kanyakumari candidate Vijay Vasant ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Kanyakumari, Thursday, 11 April.
TMC leaders Derek OBrien, Dola Sen and others during their dharna after they met with Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi, Tuesday, 9 April.
A model of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside Election Commission of India (ECI) office, in New Delhi, Monday, 8 April.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, on Sunday, 7 April.
88-year-old voter Onkarmal casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections under the voting from home facility, in Bikaner.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and others during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur, on Saturday, 6 April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)