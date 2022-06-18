In Photos: India This Week

A tourist drinks water to stay hydrated on a hot summer day, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Tuesday, 14 June 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
From the demolition drive in Prayagraj to protests against the Agnipath scheme, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Bulldozer being used to demolish the 'illegally constructed' residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly the key conspirator of violent protests against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Prayagraj on Sunday, 12 June.
Members of Fraternity Movement shout slogans during their protest against the demolition of the 'illegally constructed' houses in Uttar Pradesh, at UP Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, 13 June.
Police stop Congress workers during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 15 June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by supporters during his visit to Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, 16 June.
A train set on fire by youngsters in protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme at Lakhisarai Railway Station, in Lakhisarai, Friday, 17 June.
Youngsters raise slogans during a protest against 'Agnipath' scheme, in Meerut, Thursday, 16 June.
Students carry their luggage to safer places after their hostels and accommodation were flooded following rains in Guwahati, Wednesday, 15 June.
Students perform yoga ahead of the International Day of Yoga, at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, 15 June.
Congress party workers burn a motorcycle during their 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest march against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, in Hyderabad, Thursday, 16 June.
At Sonam Kapoor's baby shower on Thursday,16 June, queer, Muslim performer Leo Kalyan rendered their versions of Masakali and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko.
Olympic medal winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain with Devajit Saikia, Secretary of Assam Cricket Association during inauguration of a programme at GTC Boxing Centre, in Guwahati, Friday, 17 June.
A young woman reacts during rains, in New Delhi, Friday, 17 June. Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received moderate rains bringing respite from the scorching heat.
A motorcycle in flames at a railway track after a mob vandalised the Farakka Express train and railway property in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Danapur Station near Patna, Friday, 17 June.
A woman looks at her damaged house after a landslide following rains in Guwahati, Thursday, 16 June.
