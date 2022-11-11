In Photos: India This Week

An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
From the T20 World Cup to the smog in Delhi, here's a glimpse of India this week.
President Droupadi Murmu during her interaction with the students of Tapoban High School in Bhubaneswar on Friday, 11 November.
Indian batter Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the T20 World Cup semi-final cricket match between India and England in Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday, 11 November.
In this file photo dated 25 July 2019, Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, She was freed along with all other convicts in the case by the Supreme Court on Friday, 11 November.
Cyclists ride near India Gate amid low visibility due to smog, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a peta by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai during a public meeting after the inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, 11 November.
Full moon seen in the sky from New Delhi, Tuesday, 8 November. India witnessed the year's last lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray during Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded district on Friday, 11 November.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut with his party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's Matoshree residence. Raut was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Wednesday, 9 November, and walked free after three months.
Devotees light earthen lamps at Golden Temple on the occasion of the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar, on Tuesday, 8 November.
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju meets Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud after the latter's oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, 9 November.
Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi in Kinnaur district. Negi passed away at the age of 106 on Saturday, 5 November.
