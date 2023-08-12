In Photos: India This Week

DMK leaders and supporters take part in a peace march to Karunanidhi Memorial on his 5th death anniversary, in Chennai on Monday, 7 August.
From the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha to fresh violence in Nuh, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Members of the Archaeological Survey of Indias (ASI) team conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on Tuesday, 8 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha amid the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, 10 August.
Security personnel guard a mosque during a curfew imposed after fresh incidents of violence in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, 7 August.
Women wail during the funeral procession of soldier Waseem Sarwar who was killed in an encounter with militants at a forest area of Kulgam district, at his residence Dachigam in Bandipora District on Sunday, 6 August. Three army personnel were killed and two others were injured in the ongoing operation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Wednesday, 9 August.
Tribal people perform a cultural dance on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday, 9 August.
Naga community people participate in a rally organised by the United Naga Council (UNC) seeking a solution for the Indo-Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement on Wednesday, 9 August.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Pakistan during their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, 9 August.
Commuters wait for buses at a stop during a strike called by drivers of private bus operators at Andheri in Mumbai on Monday, 7 August.
