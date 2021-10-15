In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: An effigy of Ravana burns during the Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar, Friday.
(Photo: PTI)
From BCCI unveiling India's official jersey for T20 World Cup to Navratri Celebration, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Kullu: Devotees pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath on the occasion of Kullu Dussehra, Friday.
Amritsar: An effigy of Ravana burns during the Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar, Friday.
New Delhi: BCCI unveils 'Billion Cheers Jersey', Indians official jersey for T20 World Cup, 13 October.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the SCO-International Webinar on Role of Women in the Armed Forces, 14 October.
New Delhi: An idol of Goddess Durga at the Kali Bari pandal on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami' at Mandir Marg, 13 October.
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists carry out 'Mashal Aakrosh Julus' from IYC headquarters to Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, 13 October.
Visakhapatnam: INS Ranvijay (D55) and INS Satpura (F48) participatie in Multilateral Maritime Ex Malabar Phase II in Bay of Bengal, 13 October.
New Delhi: Congress delegation members - Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A.K. Antony, and Priyanka Gandhi, address media after a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, 13 October.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, via video conferencing,12 Ocotber.
Bengaluru: Farmer's supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, 12 October.
Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers stage a silent dharna over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, 11 October.
Kolkata: Members of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association worship an idol of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during his 79th birthday at his temple dedicated to him, 11 October.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers prayers to Goddess Durga during Durga puja festival, 10 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)