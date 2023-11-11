In Photos: India This Week

Public distribution vehicles carrying 'Bharat Atta' during their launch at Kartavya Path at India Gate in New Delhi on Monday, 6 November.
From polling in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to Austalian cricketer Glen Maxwell's double century, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A farmer burns stubble (parali) to remove paddy crop residues from a field near Patiala on Thursday, 9 November.
A thick blanket of smog covers the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 November.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, 6 November.
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Mizoram Assembly elections.
Public distribution vehicles carrying 'Bharat Atta' during their launch at Kartavya Path at India Gate in New Delhi on Monday, 6 November.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the 'Samadhi Sthal' of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district on Monday, 6 November.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend the Winter session of the State Assembly in Patna on Friday, 20 November.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, 10 November.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his double century and his team's win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 7 November.
A craftsman paints 'diyas' ahead of the festival of Diwali in Amritsar on Wednesday, 8 November.
