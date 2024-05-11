In Photos: India This Week

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 7 May.
(Photo Credit: PTI)
Visitors walk on Kartvya Path as a mirage appears on a hot summer day in New Delhi on Sunday, 5 May.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after being released from Tihar Jail on Friday, 10 May, after the Supreme Court (SC) granted him interim bail in a money laundering case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets K S Rajanna who received the Padma Shri award during the second civil investiture ceremony of the 2024 Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday, 9 May.
Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are placed on a road ahead of PM Modi's roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya on Sunday, 5 May.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the Constitution of India while addressing an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad on Thursday, 9 May.
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan with brother and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections in Murshidabad district on Thursday, 9 May.
Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla tries wrestling as he visits an Akhara (place for practicing traditional wrestling) during his election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar on Wednesday, 8 May.
Polling officials carry EVMs and other election material to their respective polling booths on the eve of the third phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Sangli on Monday, 6 May.
Lucknow Super Giants player Yudhvir Singh celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders player Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Sunday, 5 May.
