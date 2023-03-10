In Photos: India This Week

People from Brazil celebrate Holi at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday, 8 March.
(Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
From Holi to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Police use water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party supporters during a protest against the state government over the alleged paper leak and other various issues, in Jaipur on Saturday, 4 March.
A CRPF jawan stands guard in Srinagar on Sunday, 5 March.
Tennis player Sania Mirza stands with her son during her farewell in Hyderabad, India on Sunday, 5 March.
Parents of singer Sidhu Moose Wala stage a protest outside the Punjab Assembly demanding justice for their son, in Chandigarh on Tuesday, 7 March.
Police personnel use water cannons to disperse BJP workers during their protest in Chandigarh on Thursday, 9 March.
People celebrate Huranga Holi at Dauji temple, near Mathura, on Thursday, 9 March, 2023.
People smeared in coloured powder during celebrations of Holi festival at Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday, 8 March.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh sings during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday, 8 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Agartala on Wednesday, 8 March.
Members of the Tibetan community stage a demonstration to commemorate the 64th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, in Dehradun on Friday, 10 March.
Australian batter Usman Khawaja celebrates after scoring a century during the 1st day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 9 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 9 March.
