In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: Students hold a candlelight vigil for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, in Amritsar on Tuesday, 7 February.
(Photo: PTI)
From protests staged by Opposition MPs to a candlelight vigil for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: MPs of Opposition parties stage a protest over the Adani row at the Parliament complex in New Delhi on Monday, 6 February.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, 7 February.
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, 7 February.
New Delhi: Justice Pankaj Mithal being sworn in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud in New Delhi on Monday, 6 February.
New Delhi: In a major milestone, the Naval variant of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) undertook a maiden landing onboard the country's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) INS Vikrant on Monday, 6 February.
Thiruvananthapuram: Fishermen try to release a whale shark back into the sea after it got entangled in a fishing net cast by them at Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, 8 February.
Ghaziabad: The leopard which entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, 8 February.
Bengaluru: IAF's Sukhoi aircraft flies past during rehearsals for the upcoming Aero India-2023 air show, at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Thursday, 9 February.
Varanasi: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her visit to Ganga ghat in Varanasi on Thursday, 9 February.
Nagpur: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins poses for photos with the trophy ahead of the 1st cricket test match between India and Australia, at Vidharba Cricket Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, 8 February.
