In Photos: India This Week

(Photo: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
| A COVID-19 patient on , Tuesday, 13 April, looks at his family members through a glass barrier at Shehnai Banquet Hall that has been converted into a temporary isolation ward in New Delhi.
From the country grappling with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases to the Maha Kumbh Mela, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: A Muslim boy sits on an arch at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday, 16 April, during the ongoing holy month of ‘Ramzan’.Ranchi: COVID-19 patients on Friday, 16 April, share a common bed at the casualty ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Ranchi as shortage of bed increased due to rising cases.
Mumbai: A municipal worker in Mumbai on Thursday, 15 April, cleans a deserted area near the sea front at Marine Drive during restrictions imposed by the state government amid rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases.Meerut: A housing colony on Wednesday, 14 April, celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti by lighting earthen lamps.Haridwar: Devotees on Wednesday at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar gather to offer prayers during the third ‘Shahi Snan’ of the Kumbh Mela 2021.New Delhi: A woman and a cat at Jama Masjid in Delhi on the eve of the beginning of Ramzan on Tuesday, 13 April.New Delhi: A COVID-19 patient on , Tuesday, 13 April, looks at his family members through a glass barrier at Shehnai Banquet Hall that has been converted into a temporary isolation ward in New Delhi.Islampur: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during an election campaign roadshow for party candidates in Islampur on Tuesday, 13 April.Rajasthan Royals players on Thursday, 15 April, celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was released by naxals after being captured during an encounter in Chhattisgarh, being welcomed by his family on his arrival in Jammu on Friday, 16 April.A family member of a COVID victim looks on during cremation at the Seemapuri Cremation Ground, in New Delhi on Friday, 16 April.
