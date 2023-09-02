In Photos: India This Week

The Super Blue Moon as seen in the sky above the India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 August.
(Photo: PTI)
From Onam and Raksha Bandhan celebrations to preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Women participate in the 'Saree Run' organised to encourage fitness & health among women in Bengaluru on Sunday, 27 August.
A road wears a deserted look in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' at Ghaseda in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, 28 August.
A cut-out of a 'langur' being fixed to a fence to scare off monkeys as part of preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, 29 August.
Young women prepare a 'Pookalam' during celebrations of the Onam festival in Chikmagalur on Tuesday, 29 August.
School students tie 'rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 August.
The Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders pose for a group photograph ahead of their meeting in Mumbai on Friday, 1 September.
Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska during a media interaction in New Delhi on Tuesday, 29 August.
Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flags colours, pose for photographs ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Friday, 1 September.
Each cylinder will cost ₹200 less after a decision was taken by the Union Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday, 29 August, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced in a press briefing on Wednesday, 30 August.
The Super Blue Moon as seen in the sky above the India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 August.
Preparations in final phase for the launch of PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission at ISRO in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 30 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)