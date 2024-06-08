In Photos: India This Week

Agniveer Vayu trainees during their Combined Passing Out Parade at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai on Saturday, 1 June 2024. A total of 1983 Agniveer Vayu trainees, including 234 women, passed out.
(Photo Credit: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, with his wife and party leaders, leaves after visiting Rajghat ahead of his surrender before Tihar jail authorities in New Delhi on Sunday, 2 June 2024.
Tourists enjoy at the Kempty Falls on a hot summer day, in Mussoorie, on Monday, 3 June 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda greet supporters upon their arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera, and others arrive for a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.
TDP supporters celebrate the partys lead in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday 4 June 2024. (PTI Photo)
Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the party's gain in Lok Sabha polls on the day of the counting of votes at party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.
Demolished buildings along the Rampath street of Ayodhya on Wednesday, 5 June 2024. BJP lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency where Ayodhya Ram temple is situated.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rains, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 5 June 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to the Constitution of India as he attends the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday, 7 June 7 2024
