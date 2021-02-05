In Photos: India This Week

From snowfall in Shimla to the farmers’ protests, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
United Hindu Front supporters burn posters of international activists and celebrities, who supported the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, 4 February 2021. | (Photo: PTI)
India’s Shahbaz Nadeem fields during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, 5 February 2021. A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber, right, flies with two Indian Air Force light combat aircrafts Tejas on the last day of the 13th edition of Aero India 2021, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Myanmarese refugees in India participate in a protest against the ousting of Myanmar’s elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in New Dehi, Friday, 5 Feb, 2021.
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, Thursday, 4 Feb, 2021. School students walk on a snow covered path after snowfall, at Bathhar in Banjar, Kullu, Thursday, 4 Feb., 2021. Tribals participate in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Sammelan, in Kolkata, Thursday, Feb 4, 2021. A placard near the chair of Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, 5 Feb., 2021.United Hindu Front supporters burn posters of international activists and celebrities, who supported the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Locals raise slogans demanding an investigation in the alleged murder of an eight-year-old girl, whose body was found in an abandoned building in Jorabagan area yesterday, in Kolkata, Friday, 5 Feb., 2021. Farmers plant flowers near the spikes fixed by the police, during their protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, Friday, 5 Feb, 2021. Visuals of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in front of media-persons on Thursday night triggered thousands of farmers from several districts of Uttar Pradesh to attend the ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar.Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House complex during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, 5 Feb., 2021. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, 1 Feb., 2021. A Delhi court on Tuesday, 2 February, granted bail to Mandeep Punia, the journalist who had been arrested at Delhi’s Singhu Border on Saturday
