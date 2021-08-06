In Photos: India This Week

India's Ravi Dahiya holds his silver medal during the medal ceremony after winning the Men's Freestyle Wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, 5 August.
(Photo: PTI)
From Indian Players at Tokyo Olympics to the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma being felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting on Assam -Meghalaya border, 6 August.
Bhopal: Vanisha Pathak emerged as a topper in the class X CBSE exams. She lost both her parents to COVID-19, a few months back.
Indian players pose for photographs after their women's field hockey bronze medal match against Great Britain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, 6 August.
New Delhi: Punjab Congress MPs protest against three farm reform laws during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 5 August.
Indian players react while celebrating their victory over Germany in the men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, 5 August.
Jammu: A vendor shows specially designed kites on the second anniversary of abrogation of article 370 and bifurcation, 5 August.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantonment, 4 August.
Hyderabad: Badminton player PV Sindhu poses for the photographers after winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, 4 August.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other leaders ride a bicycle in a symbolic protest over fuel price hike on 3 August.
Hooghly: Vehicles mow through a flooded road after overflow of river Damodar and Mundeswari in Hooghly district, 2 August.
