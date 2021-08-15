In Photos: India Marks 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after his address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
(Photo: PTI)
India celebrates as it marks the country’s 75th year of Independence on 15 August. The theme of the 75th Independence Day is 'Nation First, Always First' to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the Tricolour at the historic Red Fort, during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
New Delhi: An MI-17 chopper showers flower petals during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, 15 August.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inspecting the guard of honour at the historic Red Fort, during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets athletes and sportspersons who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after his address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NCC cadets after his address to the nation during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
Patiala: Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra inspects the parade during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, at Polo Ground in Patiala, 15 August.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar salutes after hoisting the Tricolour during the 75th Independence Day function at his official residence, 15 August.
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute at the Martyrs Tomb on the 75th Independence Day, 15 August.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma with other leaders during the flag hoisting ceremony at BJP State headquarters, 15 August.
