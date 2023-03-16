Photos: Day of Clashes in Pakistan Amid Former PM Imran Khan's Impending Arrest

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan take cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather outside Khan's residence, in Lahore, on Thursday, 16 March. A Pakistani court on Thursday extended a pause for a day in an operation aimed at arresting the former prime minister Khan, a sign of easing tension in the country's cultural capital of Lahore where 24-hours-long clashes erupted this week when police tried to arrest Khan for failing to appear before a court in the capital.
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant anti government slogans as they gather outside the Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday, 15, March. Clashes between Pakistan's police and supporters of Khan persisted outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, a day after officers went to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges.
Police use water cannon to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday.
Paramilitary troops take position as riot police officer fire tear gas to disperse the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes, in Lahore, on Wednesday, 15 March.
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan run for cover after riot police officers firing tear gas to disperse them during clashes.
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan take cover after riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore,
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan run for cover after police firing tear gas to disperse them during clashes.
Riot police officers march to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes.
A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes.
