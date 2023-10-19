In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Kohli’s Ton Highlight in India’s Win Over B’Desh
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023: Both of Bangladesh's openers were on song. Litton Das scored a 62-ball half-century and put up a 93-run stands with fellow opener Tanzid Hasan.
ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya suffered a foot injury while bowling in the 9th over of the first innings of the game. He was sent for scans and returned in India's innings.
ICC World Cup 2023: After Hardik Pandya walked out of the field dure to a foot injury, Virat Kohli completed his over and bowled three balls. The last time he bowled in an ODI before today was against Sri Lanka at the RPS, Colombo in August 2017.
ICC World Cup 2023: Tanzid Hasan, at the other hand, scored 51 runs before losing his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav.
ICC World Cup 2023: That dismissal triggered a collapse, as Ravindra Jadeja soon took the wickets of opener Litton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. He gave away 38 runs in his spell of 10 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah was influential yet again, picking up 2 wickets by conceding only 41 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: While Shardul Thakur got one wicket, Mahmudullah's late flurry helped Bangladesh post 256/8.
ICC World Cup 2023: India had yet another stupendous start with the bat, courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting.
ICC World Cup 2023: But after Rohit was dismissed on 48, Virat Kohli took the onus on himself to ensure the scoring rate doesn't dip.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, meanwhile, Shubman Gill recorded his 10th ODI half-century.
ICC World Cup 2023: Gill was dismissed on 53, although it had little to no effect on Kohli's game.
ICC World Cup 2023: The former Indian skipper helped India cross the finish line in only 41.3 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: He remained unbeaten on 103 runs, scoring his 48th ODI century and getting ever-so-closer to Sachin Tendulkar's figure of 49.
