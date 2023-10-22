In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Kohli Ensures Extension of India’s Winning Run

ICC World Cup 2023: In Photos – Kohli Ensures Extension of India’s Winning Run
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in their fifth match of the competition.
ICC World Cup 2023: After opting to bowl first, the hosts had a great start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Devon Conway in the fourth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Will Young couldn't last long either, as he lost his wicket to Mohammed Shami.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, a brilliant 159-run third-wicket stand between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand fight back. The former scored 75 runs in 87 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Mitchell scored his fifth ODI century, accumulating 130 runs in 127 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The all-rounder's knock included nine fours and five maximums.
ICC World Cup 2023: But New Zealand collapsed once that partnership was broken, and could only post 273 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami was India's most influential bowler, picking up five wickets.
ICC World Cup 2023: India had a great start in the chase, courtesy of their in-form skipper, Rohit Sharma.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit's opening partner, Shubman Gill was also seen in good nick.
ICC World Cup 2023: But after a 71-run opening stand between Rohit and Gill, Lockie Ferguson brought the Kiwis back in the hunt by dismissing both openers.
ICC World Cup 2023: Since then, it was all about the greatness of Virat Kohli.
ICC World Cup 2023: Having scored his 48th ODI century only three days ago, Kohli scored 95 runs today, helping India chase the total down with two overs to spare.
ICC World Cup 2023: Fans in Dharamsala erupted in joy as their team won their fifth consecutive match, and that too, by beating nemesis New Zealand.
