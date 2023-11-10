In Photos: World Cup 2023 – Rassie Secures South Africa’s Win, Afghanistan Out

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Rassie Secures South Africa’s Win, Afghanistan Out
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa ended their league stage campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, with the latter being officially knocked out from semi-finals contention.
ICC World Cup 2023: Opting to bat first, Afghanistan had a decent start, as Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullag Gurbaz stitched a 41-run opening stand.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, they lost their wickets in consecutive overs. Keshav Maharaj dismissed Gurbaz, whilst Zadran fell prey to Gerald Coetzee.
ICC World Cup 2023: Coetzee had an excellent day with the ball, as he recorded his career best figures in ODI cricket by scalping a four-wicket haul.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, after being given a rare opportunity today, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was also among wickets as he dismissed Rashid Khan.
ICC World Cup 2023: Struggling at 160/7 at one stage, it seemed Afghanistan will be bowled out for less than 200, but youngster Azmatullah Omarzai played an excellent knock.
ICC World Cup 2023: He scored 97 runs in 107 deliveries, which also is his highest score in ODI cricket. Courtesy of Omarzai's knock, Afghanistan recorded a fighting total of 244 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa's start with the bat was even better, as skipper Temba Bavuma and the in-form Quinton de Kock added 64 runs for the first-wicket stand.
ICC World Cup 2023: The opening partnership was eventually broken in the 11th over, when Mujeeb Ur Rahman scalped Bavuma's wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the next over, Mohammad Nabi trapped Quinton de Kock leg before wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: But after two dismissals in quick succession, Rassie van der Dussen stabilised the Proteas' innings.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other hand, Rashid Khan tried to weave his magic on his Indian Premier League home ground in Ahmedabad. He got the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Rashid's spell was not enough for Afghanistan to bow out with a win, as Rassie van der Dussen secured two points for his team. He scored 76 runs in 95 deliveries, registering his 14th half-century in this format.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the backend of the innings, Phehlukwayo was influential with the bat as well, scoring 39 runs in only 37 deliveries. South Africa managed to chase the total down in only 47.3 overs.
