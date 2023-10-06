In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bowlers Ensure Pakistan Start Mission With a Win Against Netherlands
(Photo: PTI)
Pakistan had a poor start with the bat, as their opening batter, Fakhar Zaman's poor run of form continues. The left-handed batter could only score 12 runs.
Logan van Beek handed Netherlands their first breakthrough in the fourth over.
Despite playing away of home, on a nation often touted as Pakistan's 'arch-rivals', Babar Azam found fans in Hyderabad.
However, he could not find runs, losing his wicket after scoring merely 5 runs in 18 deliveries.
Pakistan were once struggling at 38/3, before Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Rizwan built a game-defining 120-run fourth-wicket stand.
Saud Shakeel registered his second ODI half-century, accumulating 68 runs in only 52 deliveries.
Mohammad Rizwan scored 68 runs as well, albeit he faced 75 deliveries.
The partnership was finally broken by Aryan Dutt in the 29th over.
At 188/6, Pakistan needed their tail-enders to come good, which they did. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz scored 39 runs in 43 deliveries, before losing wicket to a run out.
Even the number 11 batter, Haris Rauf chipped in with 16 crucial runs. Courtesy of the late flurry, Pakistan managed to put up a total of 286 runs, although they were bowled out with an over to spare.
Unlike their start with the bat, Pakistan had a good start with the ball. Hasan Ali provided the green shirts with the first breakthrough, in the form of the powerful Max O'Dowd, in the sixth over.
Experienced batter Colin Ackermann could not live up to the expectations as well, as he was bowled after scoring 17 runs.
Though not with the bat, Iftikhar Ahmed was influential with the ball as he dismantled Colin Ackermann's stumps in only his first delivery.
After losing two wickets, Netherlands had a commendable 70-run third-wicket stand between Vikramjeet Singh and Bas de Leede. The former scored 52 runs in 67 deliveries.
Meanwhile, de Leede scored 67 runs after picking up four wickets.
However, Pakistan eventually clawed their way back into the game after the dismissals of those two batters. Babar's prized asset, Shaheen Afridi scalped the wicket of Saqib Zulfiqar.
Roelof van der Merwe lost his wicket to a run out, as Netherlands lost their last eight wickets for only 85 runs. They were bowled out for 205.
Hasan Ali, who would not even have played in this World Cup had Naseem Shah been fit, ended up being among the chief architects of Pakistan's 81-run triumph. He recorded figures of 7-1-33-2.
