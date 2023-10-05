In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Twin Tons Down England as NZ Start With a Win
(Photo: PTI)
The glittering World Cup trophy was chaperoned to the podium by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar – a member of India's title-winning squad from 2011.
The opening match of the tournament was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
There has been criticism of the audience turnout for the opening match, with most of the seats being empty.
England had a good start with the bat, but the 40-run opening stand was dismissed by Matt Henry, who got the better of Dawid Malan.
Mitchell Santner then got into the act by dismissing the other English opener in Jonny Bairstow. The left-arm spinner also dismissed Chris Woakes later on.
With none of the English batters being able to hold fort, Joe Root was the solitary reliable campaigner from the defending champions' batting unit.
Root scored 77 runs in 86 deliveries, bringing up his 36th ODI half-century.
However, the former English skipper missed out on what could have been his 17th ODI century.
Moeen Ali could not be influential with the bat either, scoring only 11 runs in 17 deliveries.
Glenn Phillips stole the show with the ball, dismissing two crucial English batters in Ali and Root.
Trent Boult scalped the wicket of Liam Livingstone, as New Zealand managed to restrict England to a score of 282/9.
Despite losing his opener partner Will Young in only the second over, Devon Conway played with an attacking intent from the very beginning.
Conway found himself in the able company of Rachin Ravindra – the 23-year-old all-rounder who has his roots in India, and batted beautifully in the warm-up matches as well.
New Zealand chased the target down in only 36.2 overs, without losing any more wickets after Will Young's departure. Conway remained unbeaten on 152 runs from 121 deliveries.
Rachin Ravindra scored his maiden ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 123 runs in 96 deliveries.
Together, the pair was involved in a match-winning 273-run stand.
