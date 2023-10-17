In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Netherlands Stupefy South Africa in Cup of Upsets
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: Only two days after Afghanistan's stunning victory over England, Netherlands pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far by handing a high-flying South Africa team a 38-run defeat.
ICC World Cup 2023: Opting to bat first in a rain-curtailed 43-overs-per-side game, Netherlands did not have the best of starts. Opening batter Max O'Dowd could only score 18 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: O'Dowd was dismissed by Marco Jansen in the eighth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Three overs later, Kagiso Rabada got the better of Bas de Leede.
ICC World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee, who was reintroduced in the team, also had a good start to his day. He got the wicket of Colin Ackermann.
ICC World Cup 2023: But when everything seemed lost at 82/5, Netherlands found a glimmer of hope, courtesy of their charismatic captain – Scott Edwards.
ICC World Cup 2023: Edwards scored 78 runs in 69 runs, striking ten boundaries and a maximum as well.
ICC World Cup 2023: Courtesy of his knock, and crucial cameos from Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe, Netherlands scored 245/8 in 43 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa started off decently in the run chase, until Ackermann dismissed Quinton de Kock in the eighth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: A couple of overs later, Roelof van der Merwe – a former Proteas cricketer – breached the defence of the South African skipper, Temba Bavuma.
ICC World Cup 2023: With Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram not making it to the double digits, South Africa had to rely on David Miller.
ICC World Cup 2023: The veteran did keep his team in the fight by scoring 43 runs, until he lost his wicket to Logan van Beek in the 31st over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Paul van Meekeren also picked up two wickets, as South Africa were bowled out for 207 runs.
