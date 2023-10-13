ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Returns in Style as New Zealand Pip B’Desh

ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Returns in Style as New Zealand Pip Bangladesh
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand handed Bangladesh an eight-wicket defeat in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023: Batting first, Bangladesh had a disastrous start as Trent Boult dismissed Litton Das in the first ball.
ICC World Cup 2023: Tanzid Hasan could not be of much help to Bangladesh's cause either, losing his wicket to Lockie Ferguson after scoring 16 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips was among wickets as well, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto.
ICC World Cup 2023: But at 56/4, Bangladesh built a rearguard, courtesy of two veterans – Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim scored 66 runs in 75 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan contributed 40 runs in 51 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Lockie Ferguson broke the 96-run fifth-wicket stand by dismissing Shakib.
ICC World Cup 2023: Matt Henry later joined the party after an underwhelming start. He got the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.
ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh were derailed after Shakib and Mushfiqur's dismissals. Although Mahmudullah fought bravely to score 41 runs, it was good enough only to take the team's total of 245 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand did not have the best of starts with the bat either, as an in-form Rachin Ravindra was dismissed in the third over.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, Devon Conway was on the money yet again. The left-handed opener scored 45 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following Conway's departure in the 21st over, skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell were involved in a match-winning third-wicket partnership.
ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson, who returned to the grass after a prolonged injury layoff, scored 78 runs before retiring hurt – both due to a thumb injury, and a precautionary measure.
ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 89 runs as New Zealand chased the total down in only 42.5 overs.
