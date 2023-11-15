In Photos: World Cup 2023 – India Confirm Final Berth With Win Over New Zealand

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – India Confirm Final Berth With Win Over New Zealand
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: India became the first team to qualify for the final, handing New Zealand a 70-run defeat in the first semi-final.
ICC World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and opted to bat first.
ICC World Cup 2023: Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was at the ground, alongside England's iconic ex-footballer, David Beckham.
ICC World Cup 2023: India had an excellent start with the bat, courtesy of their captain. He scored 47 runs in only 29 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: After Rohit was dismissed in the ninth over by Tim Southee, the baton was passed to Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.
ICC World Cup 2023: Gill brought up his half-century in the 14th over, using but all but only 41 deliveries to do so.
ICC World Cup 2023: Struggling with cramps, Gill had to leave the field when he was batting on 80. That, however, had no affect on the flow of runs, with Shreyas Iyer picking up things from where his predecessor left.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, Virat Kohli stood firm to hold India's fort, ensuring he keeps the scoreboard ticking by rotating strike.
ICC World Cup 2023: The former Indian skipper scored his record-breaking 50th ODI century in 106 deliveries, becoming the first player to do so and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in the process.
ICC World Cup 2023: Moreover, he became the first player in the history of cricket to score over 700 runs in a single ODI World Cup.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, too, got into triple figures, recording consecutive tons in this competition. Courtesy of these two knocks, India managed to post a humongous total of 397/4.
ICC World Cup 2023: The hosts' start with the ball was as brilliant as that with the bat, with Mohammed Shami dismissing the intimidating Devon Conway in the sixth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: A couple of overs later, he got the better of New Zealand's most in-form batter, Rachin Ravindra.
ICC World Cup 2023: But when it seemed India will have a fairly comfortable victory, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell's 181-run third-wicket stand got New Zealand back in the game.
ICC World Cup 2023: The New Zealand skipper played the anchor's role in the tall climb, scoring 69 runs in 73 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: But India bounced back spectacularly in the 33rd over when Mohammed Shami scalped a couple of wickets – his first victim being Kane Williamson.
ICC World Cup 2023: Two deliveries later, he got the better of Tom Latham.
ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell, however, was not ready to wave the white flag just yet. He scored 134 runs in 119 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Mohammed Shami completed his fifer in the best possible fashion – by scalping Daryl Mitchell's wicket – to all but secure a win for India.
ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 327, as India secured a 70-run victory – but more importantly – a place in the final. Mohammed Shami ended up registering up a seven-wicket haul.
