In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – England Bounce Back With 137-Run Win Over B'Desh

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – England Bounce Back With 137-Run Win vs Bangladesh
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: After a disastrous start to their World Cup campaign, defending champions England bounced back with a thoroughly convincing 137-run victory over Bangladesh.
ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh had come into this game high on confidence, having secured a massive win against Afghanistan in their opening encounter.
ICC World Cup 2023: After being asked to bat first, England had a fiery start, courtesy of Dawid Malan.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the opposite end, Jonny Bairstow had a decent day at the office as well, scoring 52 runs in 59 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The opening stand accumulated 115 runs, before the Bangladeshi skipper, Shakib Al Hasan got the better of Jonny Bairstow.
ICC World Cup 2023: Malan, however, continued his onslaught, bringing up his sixth ODI century.
ICC World Cup 2023: Barring Malan, Joe Root was influential with the bat as well. He scored 82 runs in 68 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: At one stage, England looked certain to breach the 400-run mark, before Shakib's team pulled things back by taking 8 wickets for 68 runs. Ultimately, England scored 364/9.
ICC World Cup 2023: England had an excellent start with the ball, as Reece Topley dismissed Tanzid Hasan in the fourth delivery of his first over.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the very next delivery, the left-arm seamer added another scalp to his name by getting the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto.
ICC World Cup 2023: Litton Das, however, prevented a collapse by playing a commendable knock. He scored 76 runs in only 66 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, Mushfiqur Rahim too was effective in keeping the scoreboard ticking.
ICC World Cup 2023: Das was denied what could have been his sixth ODI century, by Chris Woakes.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following Das' dismissal, Mushfiqur Rahim took the onus of getting Bangladesh closer to the target on his shoulders. He scored 51 runs in 64 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: But the Bangladeshi batting unit collapsed following the two veterans' dismissals. Towhid Hridoy chipped in with a resolute 39, but it was good enough only to take the Tigers to a total of 227.
