In Photos: How Did Politicians Celebrate Holi in 2023?
(Photo: PTI)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrates Holi with locals in Shimla, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy, West Bengal Ministers Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya with women leaders play with colours to celebrate International Women's Day and the festival of Holi, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Bhagwan Narsingh Shobhaytra' organised on the occasion of Holi, in Gorakhpur, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo watches a performance during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh sings during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
