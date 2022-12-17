In Photos: Giant Berlin Aquarium With 1500 Fish, Million Litres of Water Bursts

The "AquaDom" is 15.85 meters high (almost 52 feet) and was termed the largest free standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.
(Photo: Twitter/@lararimmer)
Guests staying at the Radisson Blu hotel posted pictures of the widespread damage.
The burst spilt close to 1 million litres of water, almost 1,500 exotic fishes and huge debris onto a major road.
BBC reported that two people were injured by falling glass subsequent to the blast
Video and photos posted on Twitter by guests staying at the hotel shows extensive damage to the complex
The structure used to contain over a million litres of water and was home to close to 1,500 exotic fish.
The structure is located in the foyer of a Radisson Collection hotel, in Berlin's DomAquarée business and leisure complex.
A massive aquarium in Berlin, Germany burst in the early hours of Friday, 16 December, spilling close to 1 million litres of water, almost 1,500 exotic fishes and debris.
